Nigeria’s main opposition Party, The Peoples Democratic Party has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States against the use of force to restore Constitutional Order in Niger Republic.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this to Journalists after a meeting of PDP a meeting of PDP Chieftains in Abuja.

The Meeting of the PDP Leaders was held behind closed door and had in attendance the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and His running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The PDP is also asking President Tinubu to cut down on the cost of governance by reducing the numbers of Ministerial appointees.