Ecowas Community citizens in one voice have condemned in totality, the military take over of power in Niger Republic.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the citizens identified the need to review the Ecowas protocol on term limit and the protocol on democracy and good governance to end the menace.

The military take over of government in Niger on Wednesday night makes it the 7th coup or attempted coup in the West African region in the last 3 years.

5 of the attempts were successful, 2 failed

This has come under wide condemnation by world leaders and groups including President Bola Tinubu, The Chair of Ecowas Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Advertisement

The fear and concern expressed by many is that resurgence of coups in the region, signifies a democratic retrogression caused mostly by increasing poverty, persistent insecurity and corruption.

This group, Ecowas Community Citizens believes beyond the obvious causes of the coup, the undefined term limit in ECOWAS is also a cause of the incessant military takeovers.

For example, President of Togo has been in power since 2005, currently on his third term of 5 years each, Alpha Conde of Guinea was on his 3rd term in office after a 10 year rule when he was overthrown, this is almost same story for many more West and Central African territories with military incursion.

As this group is agitating, a defined time limit in office and a review of the constitutional protocol to strengthen democracy and good governance in the ECOWAS region will go a long way