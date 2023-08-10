The Economic Community of West Africans States has ordered the immediate activation of the standby military force against military junta in Niger.
The is part of the resolution at the Second extraordinary summit on Niger republic on Thursday in Abuja.
President of ECOWAS Commisison, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday.
“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.”
The regional leaders had earlier met on the issue where it condemned it in entirety and issued a seven-day ultimatum to restore constitutional order which elapsed last Sunday.
