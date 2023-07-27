Association of All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Chairmen, Enugu State, has congratulated Uche Nnaji on his nomination for ministerial appointment.



In a statement signed by the Association’s chairman, Uthman Uba Onah, and secretary, Agis Nnaemeka Agu, made available to newsmen in Enugu.

The party chairmen expressed gratitude to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for finding Uche Nnaji worthy to represent Enugu state in the federal cabinet.

The chairmen described Nnaji, the governorship candidate of the party in Enugu State in the 2023 governorship election, as competent, loyal and humble party man who would help to change the fortunes of APC in the state.

The APC LG Chairmen said Nnaji’s appointment was apt and demonstrates that the president is an astute politician who is ready to reward loyalty, commitment, hard work and sacrifice.

The APC local government chairmen described Nnaji as an industrialist, international business mogul and philanthropist, who would bring his private sector experience to bear on any critical ministry he may be assigned to.

They therefore, expressed confidence in the capacity Chief Nnaji to deliver and make Enugu state and indeed Nigeria proud.