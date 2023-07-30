The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has commended President Bola Tinubu over his ministerial list especially for including 7 female nominees.

He spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of a beaded crown to the Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Kwara state, calling for the appointment of more female ministers.

Traditional rulers, dignitaries and indigenes of Ijagbo wait patiently for the arrival of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his eventual arrival signals the commencement of the programme.

It’s the presentation of a traditional beaded crown to the new Onijagbo of Ijagbo, Kwara state, Oba Sharafadeen Babalola.

The Ooni performs the ceremony.

This is significant because the forebear of the Onijagbo came from the Giesi ruling house, the same ruling house as Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

An obviously elated Onijagbo of Ijagbo, Oba Sharafadeen Babalola, promises to be fair to all sons and daughters of the community.

One of the Princes of Ijagbo, Lateef Fagbemi(Senior Advocate of Nigerian) is on President Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Ooni commends his choice and others on the list especially women.

He expresses optimism that the incoming cabinet members will serve the nation well.