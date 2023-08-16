A group of Southwest Youths under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress is calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider an additional ministerial slot for Oyo state.

The youth group made this demand through a communique issued at the end of a meeting held in Ibadan held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Just recently, the Nigerian Senate completed the screening process for a combined total of 48 ministerial nominees, all of whom were put forth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The process unfolded with varying patterns, as certain states received multiple nominations. While a couple of states witnessed two nominations each, others had two, and a few states received only a single nomination.

Now, these youths want the President to take into consideration one of their leaders from the recently dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Committee. They firmly believe he played a pivotal role in rallying the Southwest youth during the last presidential election.

The group who commended President Bola Tinubu for his decision to select Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord party in the state believes it will also not be out of place to consider a loyal member of the party as a minister.

In his response, Chairman of the APC reconciliation committee in Oyo asked the youths to be patient with the new administration, assuring them that their demands would be looked into by the president.

They believe that their demand serves as a testament to their determination to actively shape the future of their country.