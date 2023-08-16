It is almost two weeks now since the federal government of Nigeria announced the total closure of its land borders with the Niger Republic.

This action and other sanctions imposed on Niger by the ECOWAS and its closest neighbor were intended to compel the military junta in power to restore civil rule.

But the total shutdown is also negatively impacting on the means of livelihood of residents in border communities as many loaded trailers of perishable items like dates and tiger nuts are stranded between the borders.

One can hardly quantify the volume of goods which pass through this major border between Nigeria and Niger Republic daily, satisfying consumer demands of households from both sides.

Advertisement

Nigeria largely depends on imports of Dates Tigernuts and some Arabian spices from Niger to meet the daily demands of such items.

Nigeria in return supplies maize, sorghum, millets and other varieties of cereals.

But now everything is at a standstill with vehicles loaded to capacity trapped on between the Nigerien and Nigerian border in Jibia.

This trader is a major dealer in dates and tiger nuts and is among the owners of these trucks trapped for days.

He fears the increasing rains, moisture, and warmth being generated from the bottom of the container, would have damaged more than half of the items.

Advertisement

Already the situation has rendered redundant, drivers, loaders and many youths that earn a daily living from these trading activities.

This has also triggered a gradual return of stealing and snatching in broad daylight.

It is a very complicated situation for both countries who are losing a lot economically to this border closure.

Already, the prices of Dates and Tiger nuts have gone through the roof, and drinks made with tiger nuts and dates are becoming more expensive daily.

The chairman senate committee on Customs was also in Jibia to interact with the people to find workable solutions to multiple crises in the border areas.

Advertisement

As Ecowas continue to explore possible ways to resolve its standoff with the Military junta in niger, residents of border communities who are the ones feeling the brunt, pray that normalcy will soon return.