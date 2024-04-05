The Niger state government says it has increased security in Madaka to prevent further attacks on the community.

65 persons were killed in the attack two weeks ago and 55 women and children are still missing.

Madaka and its adjoining villages in Rafi local council have been under the siege of bandits for more than 4 years.

The kidnapping of school boys from their dormitories 2 years ago from government science college brought the plight of the local council to national attention.

The school has been shut down since then and it now serves as a military base.

Two weeks ago before the bandits attack that left 65 persons dead and 55 others abducted , life was normal in Madaka but today, TVC News crew drove into the community in a convoy of 6 armour personnel carrier provided by the military.

It is a two hours drive from Kagara the headquarters of the local council, this distance makes it difficult for security agents to respond to distress calls on time.

The state government however said they are yet to ascertain the exact figures of those killed and abducted

Houses in the community were set ablaze, with stores destroyed during the attack .

The deputy governor of Niger state Yakubu Garba visited Madaka as part of the state government’s tour security formations and troubled areas in the state.

He said “We are encouraging our security men to be on the offensive in the fight against bandits.”