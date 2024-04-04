The Niger state government said it has reinforced security in Madaka to prevent further attacks on the community.

Sixty-five persons were confirmed dead and fifty-five women and children still held in captivity after the recent attack on Madaka in Rafi local council of Niger state

Madaka and its adjoining villages in Rafi local council have been under the siege of bandits for more than 4 years.

The kidnapping of school boys from their dormitories from government science collage brought the ordeals of the local council to national attention.

Madaka was the last hit 2 weeks ago, the community is a 2 hours drive from Kagara the headquarters of the local council.

The community was set ablaze , stores and houses were burnt down during the attack bandits , locals said 65 persons were killed and 55 women and children were abducted.

The state government however said the figures are yet to be reconciled

The deputy governor of Niger state Yakubu Garba visited Madaka as part of the state government’s tour of troubled areas and security formations operating within the areas.