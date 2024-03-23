A newlywed was among 21 persons killed by bandits in a recent attack in Madaka in Rafi local council of Niger state .

The gunmen attacked the local market on Thursday afternoon shooting sporadically when activities in the market was at its peak.

Over 50 Armed Bandits attacked the local market in Madaka community, Rafi local government council of Niger State .

Local sources said no fewer than 21 persons were killed in the attack.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brig Gen. Bello Mohammed retired has confirmed the attack.

Out of the 8 persons rescued with bullets wound, one died in the early hours of Friday.

Sources from the community said Bandits set ablaze 50 shops including a vehicles and motorcycles in the 2 hours operation.

This brutal attack is one of the deadliest around that region that has relatively been peaceful in recent times.

Majority of the people killed were those who attempted to escape the onslaught, while several others were injured, including women and children.

An Unspecified number of the villagers, mostly women were abducted during the attack.

recall that a similar bloody attack occurred in the community three years ago leading to the killing of the then District Head and a number of people.

The commissioner for homeland security said efforts are been made to further secure the area .