The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Caroline Adepoju says the interest of the Nigerian government is the security and safety of its citizens of the country above any other interest.

She stated this while addressing journalists shortly after inspecting personnel at Nigeria- Niger border post in Ilela, Sokoto State, where she expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the federal government directives on border closure..

The Acting NIS Comptroller said the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic remain shut pending when government reviews the situation and gives further directive.

The Acting Comptroller General also solicited the support and cooperation of members of the border communities to always assist personnel with necessary information that make their job easier and the border safer for all

She commended personnel of various security agencies working at the border post saying the level of cooperation and synergy that existed among them is necessary for effective border security.