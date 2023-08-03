The federal operations unit Zone A of the Nigerian Custom Service says it has significantly suppressed smuggling in the zone.

The disclosure was made by the acting controller as he revealed the command’s anti-smuggling activities reports for July.

Giving details of the command’s anti-smuggling activities, acting comptroller Hussein Ejibunu stated that the Nigeria custom service is now more strategic than ever in fighting smuggling and other anti-economic activities.

Advertisement

Handing over two truckload of Cannabis Sativa officials of the National drug law enforcement agency with three suspects, he stated that intelligent Synergy and Technology enabled the interception of several seizures recorded in July.

On continuing threats to National Security, he displayed bullet proof jackets, Jack bags, pistol pouches and other controlled security Hardware

imported without an end user certificate.

He revealed that 50 seizures were made for non-compliance with extant laws during the period under review including 5 000 bags of 50 kg foreign per boil rice, the equivalent of nine trailers, in all the duty paid value of the six goals was 462.7 Million naira, additionally 66.4 million naira was recovered through demand notices.