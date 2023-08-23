The Nigeria Medical Association has called on the Lagos State Government to immortalise its colleague who died as a result of the Elevator malfunction on the 1st of August.

The Association made this remark while presenting the details of the final report by the 11-Member independent Panel of Enquiry that comprises the Nigeria Society of Engineers, the Nigeria Bar Association and the Nigeria Medical Association.

The Commitee expressed its dissatisfaction with some agencies who despite repeated invitations, refused to show up at the panel, which includes the Lagos State Infrastructure Management Agency who were in charge of installation and Maintenance of Facilities across the State.

In its report, the Committee reveals that despite the historical documented malfunction of the Elevator overtime for over 2 years, which reduced the number of persons that can be allowed in the lift per time from 8, to 5 to 3 and then 1,there was no Warning Notice on the Wall of the Elevator to indicate “Not to Use” and

Safety Signs Was Conspicously not in Place.

Advertisement

According to NSE, There should be two elevators in the premises and there was no document to show that installation was done properly which indicts the Lagos State Infrastructure Management Agency in its responsibilities and opines that beyond suspension of the Manager of LASIEMA, the agencies responsible for the fix and maintenance should be brought to book as there were conflicting documentation on the installation process.

The Panel further Suggests that going forward,Qualified Professionals should be employed to manage Public assets and operators of equipment must be properly trained and retrained to handle emergencies.

The NMA Chairman, Says the association will take a step forward by approaching the Lagos State House of Assembly and push for Justice, while insisting that culpable persons must be named and shamed.

They further Suggest that Annual Integrity Audit must be carried out and a Coroner inquest must be done by the State Government, while the Doctor’s Quarters should be renamed after Vwaire Diaso