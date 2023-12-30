South Africa has filed a lawsuit against Israel for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention at the International Court of Justice.

“Acts and omissions by Israel, are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group,” as stated in the South African application.

It added that “the conduct of Israel- through its State organs, State agents, and other persons and entities acting on its instructions or under its direction, control or influence- in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, is in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention”.

According to the application, since 7th October, Israel has “failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide”.

South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice to recommend interim measures to “protect the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention from further, severe, and irreparable harm.”

Advertisement

It also seeks assurances that Israel will uphold its obligations under the Genocide Convention, which include not committing genocide and ensuring the prevention and punishment of genocide.