Today, March 21st, marks World Down Syndrome Day, symbolising a journey of understanding and advocacy.

This date was chosen to signify the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

It’s a day dedicated to promoting acceptance, understanding, and inclusion in our communities.

Despite the challenges individuals with Down syndrome may face, they bring joy, resilience, and unique perspectives to the world.

The era of institutional care has transitioned towards familial support and a focus on education and research. However, misconceptions persist, hindering both individual potential and societal integration.

Individuals with Down syndrome aspire for autonomy, not dependence, challenging societal norms and striving for meaningful contributions.

Experts worldwide emphasize the need to challenge stereotypes, advocate for inclusivity, and uphold their rights as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).