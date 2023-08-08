Senators representing the South east region of the Country have urged President Tinubu to appoint more nominees from their Geopolitical Zone to balance political representation.

The lawmaker representing Anambra North Senatorial district, Senator Tony Nwoye was not allowed to properly move the motion because of time, but the matter was stepped down for another legislative day.

However, the President of the Senate assured the lawmaker that he will also personally brief President Tinubu on the matter .

45 out of the 48 Ministerial nominees on President Tinubu’s ministerial list have been screened and have gotten the approval of the Senate to be confirmed as Ministers that will constitute the Federal Executive Council.

But more reactions continue to trail President Tinubu’s Ministerial list as individuals and groups are calling for more representation to ensure balance that will reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and the need to promote National unity .

In the list of ministerial nominees sent by President Tinubu to the Senate , 10 ministers were nominated from the North west, 8 ministers from the North East, 8 ministers from the North Central, 9 ministers from the south west , 8 ministers from the south south and 5 nominees from the South East .

Lawmakers from the South East Region are not happy with the ratio for their region and are calling on President Tinubu to review these nominations to reflect equity and balance.

Although Senator Nwonye’s motion was not considered at Plenary, the president of the Senate, Godswill AKPABIO promised to communicate their demands to President Bola Tinubu.

In another development, Senator Abdullah Gumel, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters says The Senate has Transmitted the confirmed list of ministerial nominees to President Bola Tinubu.