The governorship aspiration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has received a major boost, as Ondo West chapter of the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation has been inaugurated.

This is another boost for the 2024 governorship ambition of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Ondo State.

The Ondo West chapter of Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation was inaugurated at this colourful event in Ondo city.

The calibre of people present here showed that the group is determined and committed to the course.

Inaugurating the council members, the Director-General of the group, Saka Ogunleye said Governor Aiyedatiwa has what it takes to move the state to the next level.

He urged members of the newly inaugurated group to spread the gospel of the Governor to the grassroots.

Other members of the group expressed optimism that Governor Aiyedatiwa will emerge victorious at the primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

With this inauguration, members of the group are expected to take the message to the nooks and crannies of the council area.