The World Meteorological day has been observed in Abuja with calls for a need for more investment in data generation for improved weather predicting.

Nigerian metrological agency which made this call says it is an important part of accessing and predicting the weather for the benefits across sector.

The world meteorological day for 2023 has its theme ‘the future of weather climate and water across generations’

The Nigerian meteorological agency, NIMET says putting more investments in generating meteorological data is critical to enhancing the weather

prediction process in the country.

It acknowledges that already much funding has been put in this area but this needs to be intensified as it strengthens forecast.

NiMET adds that it has special interest in young people who are a major part of its weather forecasting efforts.

Already, there is a young meteorological ambassadors program in place and it also has agreements with institutions of higher learning on

supporting National development.

The World Meteorological day commemorates the coming into being of the convention establishing the World Meteorological organization.

The former International meteorological organization which was a cooperation of international bodies working together exchanging data and making forecast has since had its efforts strengthened since becoming the World Meteorological organisation.