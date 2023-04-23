The Nigerian Metreological Services Agency, NIMET, has dissociated itself from the advisory in circulation purportedly issued by the Nigerian Lightning Safety and Research Centre.

The Agency disclosed this in a Statement signed by its General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Yussuf Ibrahim.

It said at no time did it authorise the Centre to issue the Centre to issue the advisory which is a Statutory responsibility of the Nigerian Metereological Services Agencies, NIMET.

The agency urged members of the Pubic to disregard any information contained in the advisory by the Centre or any further information from it.

It has come to the notice of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) that there is a publication purportedly issued by the Nigerian Lightning Safety and Research Center (NLSRC) to the Nigerian public, alerting them to the possibility of lightning strikes across Nigeria in the month of May, 2023.

NiMet wishes to inform the public that at no time did it authorize NLSRC to issue any such weather forecast to the public, as this is the statutory function of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

NiMet is statutorily mandated under Sections 7 (1) (a) and (i) of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Establishment Act, 2022 (NiMet Act), to advise the Federal Government on ALL aspects of meteorology and to collect, process and disseminate ALL meteorological data and information within and outside Nigeria. NiMet is also the SOLE AUTHORITY to prescribe and issue the meteorological data and information required for all sectoral activities in Nigeria (Section 7(2)).

Further to the above stated provisions, any person who collects, uses or disseminates weather forecast or any other meteorological information obtained from any other source outside the approval, licence or authority of the Agency for commercial or public purpose, commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine or a term of imprisonment or both (Section 30 (2) of the NiMet Act).

Consequently, the public is hereby advised to totally discountenance the information issued/disseminated by the NLSRC as stated above, as well as any meteorological information issued or to be issued by this body or from any source outside of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency or the Agency’s approval/authorization.

NiMet is not responsible or liable in any way for any consequence(s) resulting from reliance or acting upon the said weather information issued by NLSRC or any meteorological/weather information obtained from any source outside of its approval/authorization.

The public is hereby advised to obtain all weather related information/warning from NiMet Headquarters Abuja, NiMet official website @ www.nimet.gov.ng, any duly authorised publication or any NiMet licensed/authorized body, in line with the requirements of the law, as this will help ensure the accuracy and reliability of such information. The public is further advised to promptly report any observed unauthorized dissemination of weather/meteorological information to the Agency through the office of the Director General/CEO or send an Email to info@nimet.gov.ng.