Lightning kills four youths in Ondo

Four persons in the Ago Dada community of Akure North Council area of Ondo State, have reportedly been killed by lightning during rainfall.

The death of the youths who are non-indigenes have triggered protests in the community.

The non-indigenes in the community, who took to the street, protested the mysterious manner the youths died.

The protest led to the death of an elderly man and the destruction of property.

The non-indigenes in the village were angered by the incident and decided to attack the indigenes and equally destroy their property.

The youths of the village took up arms which resulted in the killing of an elderly man in the village.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the four youths.

He denied that their death resulted to protest in the community.