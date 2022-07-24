LAWMA appeals for support to stem tide of improper waste disposal

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)Mr Ibrahim Odumboni has appealed to Lagos residents for support in stemming the tide of improper waste disposal in the state.

This comes as the CEO also revealed that a large portion of the city’s waste backlog is being cleared through nighttime operations.

According to him, this was due to a lack of diesel and its exorbitant price, which hampered the PSP operators’ and the agency’s waste evacuation efforts.

“The strategy has paid off as we have successfully cleared waste in most areas of our Lagos Central 1 and 2, as well as East 1 and 2 districts. We are happy at the pace of progress, and the operations will continue, until all parts of Lagos are covered”, he stressed.

Odumboni stated that he witnessed the removal of waste that had been indiscriminately dumped in some unauthorised locations.

Some of the areas already covered by the intensive operations include Mushin; Oshodi; Ejigbo; Lagos Mainland; Apapa axis; Surulere; Lagos Island; Ikoyi; Lekki axis; Victoria Island; and Ajah, among others.

Mr Odumboni urged residents to bag and containerise their waste, as well as patronise assigned PSP operators.

He added that those caught in the act of irresponsible waste disposal would be prosecuted.