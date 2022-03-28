Sort Waste for reduction in bills, LAWMA tells residents

The Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, has reiterated the importance of people sorting their trash, implying that those who comply will see a reduction in their waste costs, while those who do not will see an increase.

In an interview with media in his office in Ijora-Olopa, Lagos, Odumboni revealed that LAWMA is using recycling as a technique to combat plastic pollution, as the state generates about 13,000 metric tonnes of waste every day, with plastic items accounting for 17% of that.

Odumboni said: “From April, you will get a reduction in your waste bill if you sort your waste at source and vice versa if you don’t. I am appealing to estates, companies and all residents to comply. What we face in Lagos is challenging. In fact, Lagos is the 5th largest economy in Africa and population-wise, we have over 25 million people living in the city. Scientifically, we’ve estimated that each individual generates about 0.69 kg daily. We are dealing with over 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, 17 per cent of which are plastic related wastes”.

The Managing Director went on to say that the recycling initiative for waste management had gained traction since the start of Governor Babajide Sanwo-administration, Olu’s with the number of recycling companies operating in the State increasing from three to 78.

The LAWMA CEO emphasized the massive impact of recycling on the lives of many citizens, including the creation of jobs to alleviate unemployment and the positive impact on environmental sustainability, while adding that more opportunities would be created in the future.

Odumboni also stated that the Agency would collaborate with the BASF Group on a waste-to-chemicals project as part of attempts to expand the recycling drive and reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste in the state.

The CEO urged residents to call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617 (for GLO users) for inquiries on recycling and waste management issues, and urged all corporate organizations in Lagos to join forces with the Authority to raise awareness among residents on the importance of active participation in recycling for personal and environmental benefits.