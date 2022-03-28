Ukrainian negotiators, Russian oligarch suffered suspected poisoning: WSJ

Ukrainian peace negotiators and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing people familiar with the matter.

Symptoms of the alleged poisoning included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the sources said, adding that they blamed the suspected attack on hard-liners in Moscow who want to sabotage talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Th Wall Street Journal also reported that Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, who include Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have since improved and their lives aren’t in danger.

The Russian oligarch became involved in attempts to end the war despite longstanding links to President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the American newspaper.