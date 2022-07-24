Volcano erupts on western Japanese island of Kyushu

A volcano on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu erupted on Sunday spewing ash and rocks.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.

The Sakurajima volcano erupted around 8:05 p.m., sending large rocks as far as 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

According to the agency, the eruption alert has been raised to level five, and about 120 residents in two towns near the volcano have been advised to leave their homes.

The agency said it issued a warning about falling volcanic rocks within 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) of the crater, as well as lava, ash, and scorching gas flowing within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles).

Sakurajima, located about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and has erupted several times. It was once an island, but after an eruption in 1914, it became a peninsula.