Staff and Visitors to the National Assembly have again been barred from entering the complex in Abuja as Nationwide strike declared by organised labour entered it second day.

Staff and some visitors to the National Assembly were seen stranded on Wednesday morning over the closure of the complex gate.

The unions embarked on the strike to protest the failure of the federal government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and good government.

They are calling on the leadership of the National Assembly to intervene to end the crippling industrial action.

Earlier today, all gates leading to the National Assembly complex were shut as labour leaders manned the gates.

Only a few workers who had arrived the National Assembly as early as 7am had access.

Workers were seen stranded as they sat in groups to discuss the development.