Augustine Akobundu have been sworn in as Senator representing the central senatorial district in Abia State.

He will replace Senator Darlington Nwokocha, the Senate’s former Minority Whip whose election was nullified recently by a court of appeal in Lagos .

The appeal court declared Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the February 25 National Assembly election.

Senator Akobundu was sworn in at the beginning of Wednesday’s plenary, in a brief ceremony performed by the clerk of the Senate .

The Former Minister of State for Defence and the new representative of Abia Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate challenged the victory of Senator Darlington Nwokocha at the polls and eventually got a favourable judgement from the court that ordered INEC to recognise him as the winner of the election.