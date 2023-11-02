Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have been Sworn in as Senator representing the Central Senatorial District in Kogi State.

She replaces Senator Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere whose election was nullified recently by a court of appeal.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was sworn in at the beginning of Thursday’s plenary, in a brief ceremony performed by the clerk of the Senate.

The new representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate challenged the victory of Sadiku-Ohere at the polls and eventually got a favourable judgement from the court that ordered INEC to recognise her as the winner of the election and replace Abubakar Ohere in the Senate.

Natasha’s inauguration at the Senate , brings the total number of women in the upper legislative chamber to 4 and also swells the ranks of the opposition against the ruling APC to 50.

This comes after receiving her Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, becomes the first female Senator from Kogi State.

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division had on Tuesday, upheld Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected candidate in the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held earlier in February.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.