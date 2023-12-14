The demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt has entered its 2nd day.

But this has done nothing to stop the 25 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike from continuing with legislative activities.

The group reconvened for plenary in the auditorium of the house of Assembly quarters.

They adopted a resolution condemning the demolition exercise by the State Government describing it as illegal.

The lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule also called on the federal government, security agencies and the international community to intervene.