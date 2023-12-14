Israel’s military operation in Jenin in the West Bank is continuing for a third day. eleven Palestinians have been killed and many injured – about half in drone strikes.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club – a non-government organisation which supports Palestinian prisoners and their families – says that the Israeli army has detained more than 500 people from Jenin during its operation.

Now, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to hold talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu about a need for more precise strikes against targets in Gaza. The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says 18,600 people have been killed in the enclave since the start of the war.

The health ministry said at least 19 people were killed this morning in Gaza as a result of Israeli air strikes.

In the West Bank, Israel’s military operation in Jenin is continuing for a third day, 11 Palestinians have been killed and many more injured.

Israel’s ambassador to UK says Israel would not accept two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.

The British prime minister Rishi Sunak says he does not agree with comments made by the Israeli ambassador to the UK.