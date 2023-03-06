The Israeli army has stormed the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least six Palestinians and wounding 10 others, according to Palestine’s health officials.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified one of the victims as 26-year-old Mohammed Ghazawi. The ministry later announced that five more Palestinians had been shot and killed, but provided no further details.

According to the ministry, at least 26 Palestinians were also injured during the raid, three of whom were seriously injured. Two Israeli soldiers were lightly injured, according to the Israeli army.

Israel said that among those who were killed was an alleged suspect accused of killing two Israelis in the northern West Bank town of Huwara last week.

The raid was the latest in a series of deadly Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank. A rare daytime military raid in Nablus’ Old City last month killed 11 Palestinians.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestine’s President Mahmud Abbas, called the use of rockets in the Jenin an act of “all-out war”, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it “strongly condemns” the increasing violence and attacks in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers.

Witnesses said Israeli troops entered the camp and surrounded a house as a group of Palestinians fought back, with the army reporting “explosive devices and blocks” were hurled at their soldiers.

Earlier, illegal Israeli settlers also attacked Palestinians in Huwara.

Israeli army and border police forces dispersed crowds of illegal settlers of what the military described as “a number of violent riots” in Huwara during the overnight attack on Monday.