The Caretaker State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has accepted the 27 Rivers State House of Assembly lawmakers who announced their defection to the party on Monday morning.

The All Progressives Congress conveyed the acceptance in a Press Conference addressed by the acting State Chairman of the party, Tony Okocha, in Port Harcourt.

Mr Okocha who welcomed the defectors to the party said the new members will be accorded the same respect, treatment and dignity to all other members of the party in the State.

The Political temperature in Rivers State rose earlier on Monday when 27 members of the House of Assembly defected from their former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, to the All Progressives Congress.

The 27 defectors are perceived loyalists of the former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.