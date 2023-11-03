With less than a week until the November 11th elections in Kogi state, opposition parties lost a sizable number of supporters in Olamaboro Local Government following the defection of a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the Okpo Ceremonial Square in Olamaboro, Deputy Governor of Kogi State Edward Onoja welcomed him on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello, along with defectors gathered from the SDP, LP, APGA, and other political organizations.

It’s common to witness allegiance shifts during campaigns.

However, the APC regards Dr. Jseph Emico’s choice to join their ranks as a big setback for the opposition.

Advertisement

The former PDP stalwart’s formal defection takes place at the Okpo Ceremonial Square in Loamabaro, and he is accompanied by a sizable number of defectors from various Opposition groups.

He is greeted by Deputy Governor Edward Onoja, who portrays the defection wave as a decimation of the opposition.

According to the Deputy Governor, his Principal Governor Bello is ready to incorporate them into the party structure and promises them equal opportunity in the ruling party.

Given his years of expertise, the former PDP gubernatorial candidate is considered as a valued asset who will help the APC win the governorship and future elections.

Advertisement

The Olamaboro Local Government Chairman, the State APC Secretary, Joshua Onoja, and other Party stalwarts accompanied the Deputy Governor to greet the defectors.