Federal Government has inaugurated a new passport office in Oyo state.

The new office is located in Oyo town and was inaugurated by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola in Oke Apitipiti area of the town.

The Minister in his address stated that the development was born out of the high demand for passports in Nigeria in recent times.

He added that it is also aimed at reducing the long waiting period of applicants and ensure a seamless process as about 14,000 applications are waiting for appointments at the Ibadan passport office.

The new passport office is a welcome development for residents of Oyo town and its environs, who will no longer have to travel long distances to obtain or renew their passport booklets.