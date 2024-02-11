The wife of the Governor of Delta state, Tobore Oborevwori has asked Nigerians to stop discrimination against Children with Autism, Downs syndrome and other dysfunctions as she urges their parents to allow them meet other children.

Mrs Oborevwori spoke when she visited the Centre for Children with Special needs in Asaba as part of her birthday celebration.

She brought smiles to the faces of the children as she arrived the centre with members of her Non-governmental organization, “You Matter Charity Foundation”.

For her, these children deserve to be cared for always and she pledged to help them improve their welfare.

Words of assurance from the governor’s wife to the children and their handlers couldn’t have come at a better time.

As part of her birthday celebration, she distributed food items to them and also to orphanages as well as old people’s homes in Delta state