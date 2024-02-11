Nigeria has over 54 active tourist sites according to Wikipedia, with just two main and 14 tentative tourism sites listed on UNESCO landmarks.

In Enugu South East Nigeria, Ezimo waterfall is one to the famous falls, locked away in a near inaccessible location, making patronage rather low.

TVC News reporter Bamidele Ajayi says With over 13 communities and 52 villages and towns, Ezimo community in Udenu Local Government area of enugu state stands out as it plays host to Iyi-Nzu water fall, one of the longest waterfalls in Nigeria with a height of about 120 meters.

From ORBA Junction to Ezimo waterfall is about 3.7 kilometers drive, alongside the oscillating bents and vast vegetation.

The road leading to the community is neatly tarred down to Obollor Affor, with slight rough part, off the road leading to the waterfall.

Advertisement

A large deposit of rich clay soil, lime stones, linking untarred road, adorned with cashew orchard on both sides while navigating the waterfall though are quite impressive.

With so much history linked to this community, we were curious to know why it is not getting the global attention.

TVC News team arrived at Ezimo community, and were received by the community’s Security head, who escorted them to the King’s palace before embarking on the mission.

“On our way into the Waterfall pathway, we stumbled on some tourists who shared their experience with us”.

Advertisement

Ezimo fall is located about 15 minutes foot-walk to the community church, according to the tour guide.

Ezimo Waterfall is about 60 meters higher than Niagara falls situated in a split between United states and Canada.

Aside the neatly laid Access road and Sound Security architecture that guarantees safety, Ezimo waterfall lacks modern infrastructure like resort and other tourists Infrastructure for relaxation.

The staircase is another impressive feature to keep the experience natural.

Natural Sound

The amazing feature in the waterfall is how nature creates its pathway, with a single access pathway as entrance and exit to the waterfall

Ezimo Waterfall, with sustained water pressure gushing out like thick rainfalls, cascading the spread of the site, artificially carved by nature.

Advertisement

Finally, we arrived at the amazing gift of nature to the people of Ezimo, Nsukka, Enugu, Nigeria and West Africa on the continent.

One of the fascinating things to remember is that when you echo, it bounces back

The ambience is serene, beautiful to listen – more like the natural wonder people would like to see.

A tourist describes Ezimo waterfall as unique gift of nature that needs both Government and private investments to flourish.

The state commissioner for Culture and Tourism says the Governor is targeting over 3 million tourists to visit the site when the strategic plan to revamp the place is concluded.

There are several tourist sites scattered everywhere in Enugu, many are money spinning venture that should provide employment to the young generations and contribute to State’s Internally General Revenue.

Advertisement

Experts suggest adequate attention be made for tourism development, with substantial potential to improve living standard of people in rural communities.