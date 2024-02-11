The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire in the final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Abidjan today, Sunday, February 11th, 2024.

Much has changed since the Super Eagles defeated the Elephants earlier in the tournament, with the hosts surmounting obstacles when hope seemed to be lost, and they now appear to have momentum heading into the decider in Abidjan.

The Super Eagles are aiming for a fourth continental crown in Abidjan while the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire are looking to add to their triumphs in 1992 and 2015.

The Elephants are the first host nation to reach the final since Egypt in 2006, with five of the last six hosts to have contested the final having gone on to lift the trophy – the only exception being the Super Eagles themselves in 2000.

The Super Eagles remain unbeaten in the tournament so far with 7 goals and look forward to win the final since 2013.