The Honourable Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, has charged Nigeria’s Senior Men’s National Team, the Super Eagles, to imbibe the spirit of resilience and togetherness in order to bring home the trophy at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Senator Enoh stressed the importance of wearing the Nigerian flag with patriotism during the team’s goodbye meal, which was organized by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

He urged the players to exemplify Nigeria’s “never say die” spirit, telling them to play not just for themselves, but also for their families and the country as a whole.

Senator Enoh offered his personal presence in Ivory Coast to provide on-the-ground support and to collaborate closely with the NFF to sustain squad focus and motivation.