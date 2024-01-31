Taraba state Governor ,Agbu Kefas has commended the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles for their performance at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles recently qualified for the quarter-finals having trumped Cameroonian team.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications Emmanuel Bello said victories recorded so far are a sign that the nation’s sports sector is experiencing better leadership and handling.

He noted further that sport has become a unifying tool bringing various tendencies together and forging stronger bonds on the continent and globally.

Mr Kefas stressed that his administration is committed to sports development through the search and development of talents and the provision of facilities. He said the state would improve on its football while looking at potentials in golfing, basketball, tennis, and combat sports.

Governor Kefas, was represented at the games by the Taraba State Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Joseph Joshua, urged the Super Eagles to “bring the cup home”.