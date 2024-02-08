A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and sports enthusiast, Victoria Amu has extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria and all Nigerians following their remarkable victory against South Africa in the Semi- Final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 tournament.

In a statement released today, Mrs. Amu commended the resilience, determination, and skill demonstrated by the Super Eagles in securing a crucial win on the international stage.

“I am immensely proud of our Super Eagles for their outstanding performance and commendable teamwork in the match against South Africa. Their victory is a testament to the talent, dedication, and spirit of excellence that define Nigerian football,” Mrs. Amu stated.

She further expressed her appreciation to the coaching staff, technical crew, and all stakeholders who have contributed to the team’s success, highlighting the importance of unity and support in achieving collective goals.

“As we celebrate this momentous victory, let us rally behind our national team with unwavering support and encouragement. Together, we can continue to inspire greatness and make Nigeria proud on the global stage,” Mrs. Amu added.

Mrs. Amu says she remains committed to promoting sports development and excellence in Edo State. She believes that sports, particularly football, plays a crucial role in fostering national unity, pride, and identity.