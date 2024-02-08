President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles for qualifying for the finals of the TotalEnergies 2023 AFCON by beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by 4 – 2 in a penalty shootout.

Senator Akpabio, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh said the result of the match was a product of Nigeria’s team spirit and unwavering resilience.

He said the Nigerian team displayed a high sense of discipline and industry to subdue their South African counterpart.