President Tinubu has ordered the release of food items from the national food reserves to boost availability and cut down prices across the nation.

Information Minister Malam Mohammed Idris, who made the disclosure, stated that the government is taking steps to address the issue, including releasing food from storage facilities and talking to millers and traders.

States and local governments will also be involved in this process.

Deployments of the items to various states would be monitored by the federal government.

There is coming following the protests in Niger and Kano states where residents took to the streets to protest rising cost of food in the country.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s inflation rate has climbed to approximately 30%, largely driven by the increasing cost of food.