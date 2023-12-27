Findings reveal that there is availability of Premium Motor Spirit [PMS], otherwise known as petrol at filling stations in the FCT to prevent hoarding or any kind of scarcity that is usually associated with festive periods.

The artificial scarcity of PMS was a recurring issue during festive seasons.

Which most times leads to long queues in filling stations, and an increase in pump prices of petrol.

The NNPC limited had in November 2023 assured Nigerians that there is enough petrol supply to last beyond the festive period.

A tour of some filling stations in FCT shows that there is an adequate supply of PMS.

Motorists easily drive in and out to buy the products without any problem.

Matthew Nwachukwu is pleased with the product availability but says the pump price should be reduced.

Mohammed Idris a dispatch rider outlines the challenges he faces despite the availability of petrol.

While some filling stations sell at 640 per litre others sell at 660 per litre.

This difference in pump price is also a concern for motorists.

With the Commencement of production of petroleum products at the Port Harcourt refinery after the Christmas holiday as promised by the minister of state for petroleum resources oil, Heineken Lokpobiri, Nigerians wait with bated breath to see if this will push down the pump price of petrol.