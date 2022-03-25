We’re ready for victory in Kumasi – Super Eagles

Players and officials of Nigeria’s Super Eagles have arrived Kumasi where they’ll face Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday in a crucial World Cup qualifying game.

All 25 players and officials were part of the contingent to Ghana as they settle to the football-loving city ahead of their clash against arch rivals, Ghana.

Nigeria will be guests of the Black Stars at the 40,000-seater stadium with fireworks and theatrics expected from both sides in the game.

The Eagles will have a feel of the stadium later today before taking on to the pitch tomorrow evening in what will be a potentially pulsating encounter against the Black Stars.

Nigeria and Ghana have a history of rivalry dating back to 1950 and this will be one of the most important games in the history of both nations with a World Cup ticket and a possible definition of generation of footballers all to fight for.