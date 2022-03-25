Italy out of World Cup after shock loss to North Macedonia

European champions Italy will not play in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.Aleksandar Trajkovski picked up the loose ball before driving forward and firing a sensational winner from the outside the area in injury time.\

Elsewhere, Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the World Cup alive as they beat Turkey after the visitors missed a late penalty in the play-off semi-final in Porto.

While, Gareth Bale scored two brilliant goals in a vintage individual performance to take Wales a step closer to qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958 with victory over Austria in their play-off semi-final.