The International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE) in Karmo, Abuja, has provided free medical care to more than 700 indigent women, children and the elderly.

The Medical Outreach Committee’s chairman, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, claimed the majority of recipients have conditions that are easily treatable but go untreated because of a lack of access to healthcare when speaking to the newsman during the exercise.

Dr. Ibrahim, also a member of the Advisory Board of ICICE, said those with serious medical challenges would be referred to appropriate health facilities under the sponsorship of the centre.

The centre’s Director-General, Dr Kabir Kabo-Usman, added that over 700 people who turned up included persons with disabilities.

He explained that Karmo was chosen based on need assessment earlier conducted by the centre, in line with its mandate of offering assistance in the areas of poverty reduction and healthcare.

Furthermore, the Head of the Medical Team, Dr Amina Kumaliya, stated that the majority of those seen were hypertensive and diabetic, with some suffering from malaria, peptic ulcer, respiratory tract infection, and diarrhoea.

The Head of the Hausa community in Karmo, Malam Bashir Musa, expressed gratitude to the ICICE for the gesture.

“The free medical assistance to the community is the first of its kind, we have never received this kind of medical assistance, that is why you see the large turnout of people,” Musa said.