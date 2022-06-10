Over 200,000 residents receive free health care in Oyo 

No fewer than two hundred thousand persons in Oyo state have received free health care services under the state’s free health care mission.

Oyo government says providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to the people of the state is a major priority for the administration.

The Oyo State Free Health Mission is a project of the Omititun Free Health Mission that aims to provide free health care services to residents of Oyo State’s 33 local government areas.

At least 200 thousand citizens of Oyo State benefit annually from a variety of health treatments, including free cataract and hernia surgeries, eyeglasses, and the filling of medicine prescriptions for people with hypertension and diabetes.

Residents, particularly low-income earners in the state, received free treatment and medicinal prescriptions for various illnesses as part of this year’s three-day free health mission.

They appreciated the state government for their generosity and said the process was a seamless and cost-free one.

The free healthcare mission is part of the administration's effort to ensure that people in the fastest-growing state have access to free and affordable healthcare.

Wale Falana, Coordinator, Omititun Free Health Mission, stated at the flag-off of the free health mission to over 200,000 residents in the state that this was to ensure that no one is left behind in the state’s quarterly free medical mission that provides free treatment, surgeries, dental care, and cataract surgeries.