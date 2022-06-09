Court orders remand of Cameroonian accused of defrauding Pastor in Warri

A Magistrate Court sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state has ordered the remand of a Cameroonian, Godlove Neba who allegedly blackmailed and defrauded a popular Pastor in Warri.

Chief Magistrate Afonughe Edewor while hearing the 5-count charge against the Defendant who was without a counsel, said the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case.

According to the Delta state police command, the suspect, Mr Neba was arrested after it received information that he conspired with others to blackmail a clergyman, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, by falsely claiming that a child who went missing in his church premises was now in South Africa and defrauded the church of over one million Naira.

Mr Godlove Neba, the defendant, a Cameroonian, claimed he only got involved in the crime out of frustration after losing a large sum of money and regrets his actions.

He promised to work with the police to apprehend those who are still at large.