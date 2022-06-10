Police convert petrol engines to run on Auto gas for improved operations

The Nigeria Police are exploring alternatives to diesel or petrol in their operations.

Police operatives are converting diesel or petrol motor engines to also run on auto gas.

According to experts, Automotive LPG or Auto gas is the most accessible alternative fuel because it is considerably cheaper than driving a petrol or diesel model.

The Federal Government is advocating for the use of this alternative fuel.

Already, a number of Police vehicles run on Auto gas.

To deepen the use of Auto gas in the force, a team of police operatives have just completed training in converting diesel and petrol engines to also run on Automotive LPG.

The police officers are among 150 technicians tasked with converting 12 million registered vehicles in Nigeria to run on alternative fuel.

The police authorities are optimistic that the use of Auto gas would shore up its operations in the face of rising costs of diesel and petrol.