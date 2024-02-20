Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Obalende Under Bridge and Ijora under bridge will be converted to sporting grounds.

He said this during an inspection of the ongoing cleanup operations beneath the bridges and inspection redline railway service which will be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu.

The inspection began with the governor and his team, visiting Obalende Under Bridge and Ijora to examine the level of cleanup operations.

From there, the team took a tour of the redline train service with preparations underway for it’s launch.

During the inspection, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stressed the importance of clearing shanties and reclaiming space around the rail tracks to keep passengers safe.

The Governor warned against living or doing business near the tracks and assured proper use of cleared areas beneath the bridges.

On the rising cost of living experienced across the country, the governor says the state is doing everything possible to ease the current hardship.

The redline rail service which is expected to move millions of residents from Iju to Oyingbo will be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu in a few weeks time.