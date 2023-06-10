A case has been made for the establishment of plastic banks to curb improper waste management in Bayelsa State.

The initiative is being put in place to facilitate the recycling of plastic waste and reduce its adverse effects on the environment.

Being an oil-rich State in the Niger Delta region, Bayelsa has long been plagued by issues of Environmental pollution and sometimes, waste management.

The Bayelsa State Government has stated that it is prepared to eliminate plastic threats created by environmental pollution and other factors in order to safeguard and protect the state’s environmental sustainability.

To this end, the state government unfolds plans to establish plastic banks and convert waste to wealth through recycling.

Evidence of this menace is the plastic-clogged canals and drainages in the capital city of Yenagoa, worsening the flood situation in the state.

The Governor, who was represented by the state’s head of service, Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, Mni, at the 2023 world environmental day celebration held in Yenagoa expressed displeasure with the state’s environmental pollution and criticized citizens for indiscriminately violating environmental rules.

Diri applauded the state Ministry of Environment on its various activities and policies in protecting the state’s environment, stressing that the ‘Prosperity Administration’, under his stewardship, would not leave any stone unturned in mitigating plastic-caused environmental pollution in the state.

An awareness campaign to stimulate proper waste management was carried out by the State Ministry of Environment.

There is also the idea of regulatory policy options necessary to curb improper waste disposal in the state.

The Bayelsa Governor directed the state ministries of environment, trade and industry, lands and survey, as well as the office of the Surveyor-General of the state, to collaborate on modalities for the proposed state plastic bank and report back to his office as soon as possible for quick implementation.